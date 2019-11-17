Play

49ers' Matt Breida: Taking seat Sunday

Breida (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Slated to miss 1-to-2 weeks due to a low-ankle sprain, Breida will see his first DNP of the campaign. Behind lead back Tevin Coleman, Raheem Mostert (knee) and Jeff Wilson are the candidates to take on Breida's usual role.

