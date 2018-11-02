Breida (ankle) rushed 12 times for 41 yards and brought in his only target for three yards in the 49ers' 34-3 win over the Raiders on Thursday. He also recovered a fumble.

Breida was outperformed by backfield mate Raheem Mostert, who ultimately suffered what appears to be a season-ending forearm injury during the contest. That projects to leave Breida in the driver's seat for lead-back duties moving forward, and the 11 days off before a Week 10 Monday night battle against the Giants should do the 23-year-old back some good. Breida has been hampered by an ankle injury of late, which appears to have robbed him of some of his trademark explosion -- after averaging between 4.2 and 12.5 yards per rush in his first six games, Breida has posted yard-per-carry figures of 2.6 to 3.4 over his last three contests.