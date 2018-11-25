Breida rushed 14 times for 106 yards and brought in three of four targets for 34 yards in the 49ers' 27-9 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Breida was projected to see a bump in touches with veteran Alfred Morris (coach's decision) inactive, but rookie Jeff Wilson, Jr. ended up taking seven touches from him. However, Breida still doubled him up in carries while eclipsing the 100-yard mark for the second straight game and third time overall this season. Breida encouragingly also notched a trio of grabs for the second consecutive game, and a consistent pass-catching role down the stretch would naturally boost his fantasy outlook. Breida will look to eclipse the century mark for a third straight game against the Seahawks in Week 13.