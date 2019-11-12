49ers' Matt Breida: To get second opinion on ankle
Breida will go for a second opinion on his ankle, but initial reports are that the injury isn't too serious, but he may still need to miss time to let it heal, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
The good news is that it doesn't sound like the type of injury that will force fantasy owners to cut ties with Breida. The bad news is that his prospects for Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals look bleak. We will wait for the second medical opinion to come in, but it sounds like Raheem Mostert may be teaming up with Tevin Coleman this week if Breida is unable to go.
