Breida rushed 17 times for 101 yards and a touchdown and caught three of four targets for 31 yards and another score in Monday night's 27-23 loss to the Giants.

Breida was again San Francisco's standout offensive player, doing damage both on the ground and in the air. The second-year back struck first with a three-yard touchdown rush in the second quarter, then hauled in an 11-yard score shortly after halftime. Overall, Breida's 132 all-purpose yards marked his second most this season, offering a resurgence following 104 total yards and zero touchdowns in his last three games combined. Seemingly back to his healthy self, Breida now enters the Niners' bye week for extra rest ahead of a Week 12 matchup with the Buccaneers.