49ers' Matt Breida: Tops 130 yards, scores twice versus Giants
Breida rushed 17 times for 101 yards and a touchdown and caught three of four targets for 31 yards and another score in Monday night's 27-23 loss to the Giants.
Breida was again San Francisco's standout offensive player, doing damage both on the ground and in the air. The second-year back struck first with a three-yard touchdown rush in the second quarter, then hauled in an 11-yard score shortly after halftime. Overall, Breida's 132 all-purpose yards marked his second most this season, offering a resurgence following 104 total yards and zero touchdowns in his last three games combined. Seemingly back to his healthy self, Breida now enters the Niners' bye week for extra rest ahead of a Week 12 matchup with the Buccaneers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Bench Brady? Buy Davis?
The Titans shocked the Patriots on Sunday; is it time for Fantasy owners to move on from Tom...
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...