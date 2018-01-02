49ers' Matt Breida: Totals 104 yards in win
Breida rushed for 72 yards on 12 carries and added 32 yards on his lone reception in Sunday's 34-13 win over the Rams.
The 49ers maintained a healthy lead throughout the majority of this one, so both Carlos Hyde and Breida got to eat against the Rams' backup defenders. The undrafted rookie finishes the year with 645 total yards from scrimmage, a 4.4 YPC and three total touchdowns. Those totals in a limited role project well as a starter in the event the 49ers do not re-sign Hyde this offseason. Even if they move on from their veteran starter, the presence of fellow rookie Joe Williams -- who spent the season on IR -- could create another timeshare in San Francisco's backfield next season, and an explosive one at that.
