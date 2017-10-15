Breida rushed for 21 yards on four carries and added 15 yards on two catches in Sunday's 26-24 loss to Washington.

The six touches were Breida's lowest total since Week 3. A good part of that can be explained by the fact that San Francisco had to lean on the pass after falling behind by two scores early. The rookie remains San Francisco's No. 2 behind Carlos Hyde, and he could be thrust into the top slot if rumors of the latter's potential departure via trade come to fruition.