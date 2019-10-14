49ers' Matt Breida: Totals 63 scrimmage yards
Breida carried 13 times for 36 yards and caught four passes for 27 additional yards during Sunday's 20-7 win over the Rams.
Although Tevin Coleman touched the ball 20 times in this one, Breida received 17 touches of his own as the team remained focused on using both backs. Breida's average of 2.8 yards per rush, while underwhelming, was better than Coleman's mark of 2.5, and he received four targets compared to two for the latter. There should be opportunities for both players to contribute in next week's road game against the Redskins, though it seems unlikely that either one dominates the touches out of the backfield.
