Breida rushed nine times for 39 yards and caught all three of his targets for 32 additional yards in Sunday's 29-27 loss to the Chargers.

An impressive effort given how badly it looked like Breida had twisted his knee in Week 3. The 23-year-old saw five more carries than Alfred Morris, who was reportedly the more banged-up of the two backs entering the game. However, the Georgia Southern product also exited this contest briefly to have his shoulder examined, so he may now be dealing with multiple injuries. It looks like he pulled through healthy enough though, and he should be able to go Week 5 at home against Arizona.