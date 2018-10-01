49ers' Matt Breida: Totals 71 yards in loss
Breida rushed nine times for 39 yards and caught all three of his targets for 32 additional yards in Sunday's 29-27 loss to the Chargers.
An impressive effort given how badly it looked like Breida had twisted his knee in Week 3. The 23-year-old saw five more carries than Alfred Morris, who was reportedly the more banged-up of the two backs entering the game. However, the Georgia Southern product also exited this contest briefly to have his shoulder examined, so he may now be dealing with multiple injuries. It looks like he pulled through healthy enough though, and he should be able to go Week 5 at home against Arizona.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....