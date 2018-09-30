Breida, who called himself a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Chargers, is expected to play barring any pregame setbacks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Breida's outlook was muddled after he suffered a painful-looking non-contact right knee injury in the Week 3 loss to Kansas City, but he surprisingly returned to action after halftime and finished with 117 total yards. The hyperextended knee still resulted in his practice regimen being limited on two occasions this week, but Breida's health is apparently less of a concern than backfield mate Alfred Morris' (knee) at this stage. Both backs are expected to suit up, but Breida's superior explosiveness and supposedly better health probably makes him the higher-percentage fantasy play in Week 4.