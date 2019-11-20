49ers' Matt Breida: Uncertain for practice Wednesday

Coach Kyle Shanahan said that he is unsure if Breida (ankle) will return to practice Wednesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Breida missed Week 11's contest against the Cardinals after re-injuring the same ankle that ailed him earlier this season, so the team is clearly exercising caution in an effort to not further damage their explosive back. The 24-year-old was initially given a one-to-two week timetable to return from a low-ankle sprain, and Sunday's primetime matchup against Green Bay would be around the tail end of that estimation. Fantasy owners would like to see Breida return to practice in some capacity this week, but it is unclear if we will see that first practice Wednesday.