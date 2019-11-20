49ers' Matt Breida: Uncertain to practice Wednesday
Coach Kyle Shanahan admitted that he's unsure if Breida (ankle) will return to practice Wednesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Breida missed the Week 11 win over the Cardinals after re-injuring the same ankle that hampered him earlier this season, so the team is clearly exercising caution in an effort to have the explosive back avoid a long-term setback. The 24-year-old was initially given a 1-to-2-week timetable to return from the low-ankle sprain, with Sunday's matchup with Green Bay representing the tail end of that range. Fantasy managers would ideally like to see Breida return to practice in some capacity this week, but it's unclear if that'll happen Wednesday.
