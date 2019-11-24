49ers' Matt Breida: Unlikely to play Week 12
Breida (ankle) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Packers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Considering he entered the weekend as 'doubtful' to play, Breida was highly likely to miss a second straight game due to a low-ankle sprain. His initial recovery timetable was 1-to-2 weeks, so there's a decent chance he'll be back Sunday, Nov. 1 at Baltimore, assuming he gets through the upcoming week of preparation OK.
