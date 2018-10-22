49ers' Matt Breida: Will be re-evaluated after aggravating injury
Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that the team will have to reassess the health of Breida's ankle this upcoming week, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Breida re-aggravated his ankle sprain on his first carry against the Rams on Sunday. The 23-year-old was able to return to the contest and finished with five carries for 15 yards and a lost fumble before ultimately being shut down again in the blowout loss. While his return was a positive sign, the team may opt to take a long-term approach to the recovery process as opposed to rushing him back into action against the Cardinals on Sunday. Expect more updates on Breida's health later this week during practice. Raheem Mostert and Alfred Morris would likely split rushing duties if Breida is given an extra week of recovery time.
