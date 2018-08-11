49ers' Matt Breida: Won't be available until Week 1
Breida (shoulder) will miss the rest of the preseason games, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Luckily for Breida, the MRI showed no structural damage to his separated shoulder, which may allow him to suit up in Week 1 against the Vikings. However, the additional preseason work would've benefited Breida as he challenges dual-threat RB Jerick McKinnon for the top spot in the 49ers' backfield.
