Coach Kyle Shanahan ruled out Breida (ankle) for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

After aggravating his ankle injury, Breida didn't approach his usual snap count Week 13 in Seattle, using those 10 reps to post eight touches for 57 yards from scrimmage. Meanwhile, undrafted rookie Jeff Wilson churned out 134 scrimmage yards on 23 touches while logging 55 (of 76) offensive snaps. The 49ers seem to have come to their senses with Breida, who could be sidelined until he approaches 100 percent. In the short term, though, he'll yield the backfield to Wilson and veteran Alfred Morris in Week 14.