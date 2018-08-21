Breida (shoulder) is doing individual conditioning work at Tuesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 49ers quickly ruled Breida out for the rest of the preseason after he separated his shoulder in the exhibition opener, but coach Kyle Shanahan said he expects the running back to be ready for Week 1. Look for Breida to ramp up his activity level in practice as the Sept. 9 opener against Minnesota draws closer. Any complications would create an opportunity for Jeremy McNichols, Joe Williams, Raheem Mostert or Alfred Morris to get involved in the San Francisco offense.

