49ers' Matt Breida: Works on side Wednesday
Breida (knee) worked out on a side field at Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
In the aftermath of Sunday's defeat at Kansas City, Breida was diagnosed with a hyperextended right knee, on which he notched 117 yards from scrimmage on 13 touches. While he doesn't appear as if he'll practice Wednesday, he was seen walking without any hint of a limp, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Assuming the 49ers proceed with caution, Breida may not extend beyond a limited showing this week. In the meantime, expect Alfred Morris (ankle), who practiced Wednesday, to receive first-team reps.
