Breida tallied just five yards on three carries in Sunday's 40-10 loss to the Cowboys.

Breida has seen his touches decrease in two consecutive weeks since appearing to gain a larger role Week 5. The lack of usage may be linked to rumors surrounding a potential trade of starting running back Carlos Hyde. While the 49ers denied the claims, it is worth noting that they acted similarly before trading away Vance McDonald this past offseason. The team already parted ways with All-Pro linebacker NaVorro Bowman, and at 0-7, it would be surprising if they weren't trying to move some of their impending free agents. Breida's reduced role these past two weeks makes him unstartable in almost any format, but forward-thinking owners should continue to hold on to the rookie at least until the Oct. 31 trade deadline passes.