Cole was signed to a two-year contract by the 49ers on Thursday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Cole, who attended Division II McKendree University in Illinois, has been with the Dolphins' practice squad throughout his rookie campaign. He has yet to make an NFL appearance, but that could change soon given the two-year contract and the 49ers' depleted receiver corps. Cole could also contribute on special teams, as he returned both kickoffs and punts as a collegiate player.