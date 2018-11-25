Dayes has a chance to serve as Matt Breida's backup at running back for Sunday's Week 12 tilt against the Buccaneers with veteran Alfred Morris (coach's decision) inactive.

The 2017 seventh-round pick has only logged one offensive snap this season, which came in Week 10 against the Giants. Dayes also saw limited action during his rookie campaign, carrying five times for 13 yards and bringing in four of five targets for another 29. The second-year back logged double-digit touchdowns in each of his last two college seasons at North Carolina State, and at a stout 5-foot-9, 205 pounds, he could potentially see some goal-line work.