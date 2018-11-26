49ers' Matt Dayes: Doesn't see field in loss
Dayes did not record a touch in Sunday's 27-9 loss to Tampa Bay.
Dayes was recently promoted from the practice squad along with fellow running back Jeff Wilson, but it was the latter who occupied Alfred Morris' (healthy scratch) backup role behind Matt Breida. There isn't much to see here from a fantasy perspective so long as Dayes remains third on the depth chart.
