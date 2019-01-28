49ers' Matt Dayes: Limited to special teams
Dayes spent his brief time with the 49ers on special teams, failing to earn a carry or target in the 2018 season.
Dayes was promoted from the practice squad in the second half of the season, but his fellow practice-squad mate Jeff Wilson was the one to gain some playing time late in the year. The 24-year-old is still under contract for the 2019 season, but with both Raheem Mostert (forearm) and Jeff Wilson (shoulder) apparently ahead of Dayes on the depth chart behind Jerick McKinnon (knee) and Matt Breida (ankle), the second-year back will have to really shine in camp to hang on to a roster spot.
