49ers' Matt Dayes: Promoted to active roster
Dayes was promoted to the 49ers active roster Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Dayes joins the 49ers' roster just ahead of their tilt against the Giants on Monday night. He'll figure to take the spot of Raheem Mostert (forearm), who was moved to IR last week. Look for Dayes to operate as the No. 3 option at running back behind Matt Breida and Alfred Morris.
