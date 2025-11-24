San Francisco has elevated Gay from the practice squad to the active roster to start versus the Panthers on Monday,

Gay will handle starting kicker duties for the 49ers on Monday Night Football with Eddy Pineiro (hamstring) ruled out and considered week-to-week. Across 10 regular-season appearances with Washington this year, Gay converted just 13 of 19 field-goal tries, but he was perfect on all 22 of his extra-point attempts. If Pineiro is forced to spend multiple games on the sideline, Gay could get an extended run in San Francisco, provided he's able to display consistency.