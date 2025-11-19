The 49ers signed Gay to the practice squad Wednesday.

Coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Monday that Eddy Pineiro was diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain following Sunday's win at Arizona and was considered "week-to-week," per David Lombardi of SFStandard.com. The 49ers subsequently tried out five kickers between Tuesday and Wednesday before deciding to roll the dice with Gay, who was waived by the Commanders on Monday. Gay thus will be elevated from the practice squad to handle kicking duties Monday against the Panthers if Pineiro sits out the contest.