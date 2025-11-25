Gay converted both of his field-goal tries and both of his point-after attempts in Monday's 20-9 Week 12 win over Carolina.

Gay played his first game with San Francisco after being elevated from the practice squad due to Eddy Pineiro dealing with a hamstring injury. Gay did his part to contribute to the 49ers' win, knocking in field goals from 47 and 29 yards out while making both his PATs. Pineiro is considered week-to-week, so Gay could again be San Francisco's kicker next Sunday in Cleveland.