Gay converted both of his field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries in the 49ers' 26-8 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Elevated from the practice squad for the second straight week after he was cut by the Commanders following Week 11, Gay is now a perfect four-for-four on field goals and four-for-four on extra points across two games with San Francisco. It's unclear if Eddy Pineiro (hamstring) will be ready to return to kicking duties when the Niners come out of their Week 14 bye.