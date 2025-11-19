Gay is signing with the 49ers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Commanders waived Gay on Monday after he missed two field-goal attempts in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Dolphins. He made just 13 of 19 attempts for Washington this season, but he was at least perfect on PATs, and he apparently impressed the 49ers during a workout this week. With Eddy Pineiro nursing a hamstring injury, Gay may end up kicking for San Francisco this Sunday against the Panthers.