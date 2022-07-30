Hurst (biceps) tore his biceps and will likely miss the entire season, Josh Dubow of the Associated Press reports.

The 49ers defense took another blow during the first week of camp as Dre Greenlaw (hamstring) and Arik Armstead (knee) are also nursing injuries of their own. After spending much of last season on injured reserve with ankle and calf injuries, Hurst signed a one-year contract with San Francisco where he was expected to compete for snaps on the interior of the defensive line. There's a chance the veteran defensive tackle could return later in the season depending on the recovery timeline, but the injury leaves the 49ers dangerously thin at defensive tackle in the meantime.