site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: 49ers-maurice-hurst-moved-to-injured-reserve | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
49ers' Maurice Hurst: Moved to injured reserve
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 1, 2022
at
2:00 pm ET
•
1 min read
Hurst (biceps) was placed on injured reserve Monday.
Hurst is the first player to be placed on IR for the 2022 season. He's expected to miss the entire season due to a torn biceps. San Francisco signed veteran defensive lineman Akeem Spence in a corresponding move.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
04/12/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
03/11/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
01/13/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
01/09/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
01/01/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read