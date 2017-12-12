49ers' Max McCaffrey: Signs with 49ers
McCaffrey signed with the 49ers on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
McCaffrey ended up on the Packers' practice squad in late October after being waived by Jacksonville, and the move to San Fransisco is likely a result of rookie wideout Victor Bolden going down with an ankle injury Sunday. Signing McCaffrey probably means that Bolden is set to miss time, but McCaffrey is not expected to be much of a factor in the passing game regardless.
