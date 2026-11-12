Evans (Achilles) didn't practice Thursday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

On Monday, Brooke Evans of the 49ers' official site reported that Evans isn't expected to return to action Sunday at Dallas, and the wide receiver so far hasn't mixed into any drills during Week 10 prep. The team may make a ruling on Evans' status when it posts its final injury report of the week Friday, but he appears to be trending toward a third missed game in a row due to the right Achilles injury he aggravated during a Week 6 win against the Commanders.