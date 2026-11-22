Evans (Achilles) is listed as active Sunday against the Vikings in Mexico City, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Evans thus is poised for his first game action since Week 6 versus the Commanders after missing the 49ers' last three contests due to right Achilles tendinitis. As for Evans' potential workload, Jay Glazer reported on Fox NFL Sunday that the wide receiver likely will avoid a strict "pitch count," but San Francisco also plans to "be smart" with his snaps. Even a limited Evans is viable for fantasy purposes, but he'll have to contend with RB Christian McCaffrey, WR George Kittle and active WRs Deebo Samuel, Keenan Allen, Jordan Watkins and Jacob Cowing for the attentionA of QB Brock Purdy.