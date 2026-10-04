Evans (ribs) is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Evans managed just one limited practice this week after exiting the 49ers' Week 3 win over the Cardinals due to an injury that's been characterized as both fractured ribs and a rib strain, but he'll attempt to play through any discomfort this Sunday. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports noted earlier Sunday that Evans will be wearing a protective covering over his ribs, and assuming his injury doesn't worsen during the contest, the wideout will be slated to play his normal allotment of snaps.