Coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday that Evans is "real close" to returning from Achilles tendinitis and that he would probably be playing Sunday if it were a playoff game, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Shanahan's comments signal the 49ers are taking an extra cautious approach with the veteran wideout in the hopes that he'll be available down the home stretch of the season. While Evans hasn't officially been ruled out for Sunday's game at Dallas, he isn't expected to suit up in Week 10, per Brooke Evans of the 49ers' official site. Until he's fully recovered and ready to go again, his absence should continue to open up additional opportunities outside for 2025 fourth-rounder Jordan Watkins.