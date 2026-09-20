Head coach Kyle Shanahan said after Sunday's 35-13 win over the Dolphins that Evans (hip) is fine, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Evans and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) both exited the lopsided Week 2 win due to injuries. Evans' removal in the fourth quarter appears to have been precautionary, but his practice participation level will still bear monitoring ahead of San Francisco's Week 3 home game against the Cardinals. Prior to exiting the game, Evans caught all three of his targets for 54 yards.