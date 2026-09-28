Evans is considered day-to-day after sustaining a rib strain during Sunday's 36-30 win over the Cardinals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Following his early exit from Sunday's game, Evans underwent a full evaluation Monday that revealed no significant injury. Even so, Evans' practice participation in Week 4 could be affected as the 49ers prepare for a matchup next Sunday against the Broncos. With four receivers already on injured reserve, the 49ers can ill afford an absence from Evans, who has recorded 12 catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns on 16 targets through the club's first three games.