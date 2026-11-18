Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Evans (Achilles) won't practice Wednesday but hopes the wide receiver will return to drills Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

If Evans gets back on the field Thursday, it'll mark his first on-field work since Week 6, when he aggravated a right Achilles injury. He's missed the past three games as a result -- benefiting from the 49ers' Week 9 bye -- and it appears how he fares in practice the next two days will determine if game action is possible Sunday against the Vikings in Mexico City.