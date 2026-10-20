Evans is expected to miss some time after aggravating his Achilles injury in Monday night's 23-17 win over the Commanders, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Evans' Achilles is "in tact," according to Chan, but the Niners are expected to hold the wide receiver out through the team's Week 8 bye with an eye toward a return in Week 9 against the Raiders. San Francisco struggled mightily to move the ball in the second half with Evans out of the game, but perhaps Christian Kirk (calf) will be able to return next Sunday against the Falcons to give the position a boost.