Evans caught seven of 10 targets for 113 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-29 win over the Seahawks. He also caught a successful two-point conversion.

Evans opened the scoring with a two-yard touchdown catch, one play after a drive-extending 13-yard reception on third-and-7. He continues to work as the leader of San Francisco's banged-up passing game, which lost Deebo Samuel (hamstring) in the third quarter. George Kittle, who was playing through an illness, finished a distant second on the team with 24 receiving yards. Evans' two-point conversion extended San Francisco's lead to three points with 11:02 left in the fourth quarter, and both teams tacked on a field goal from there as the 49ers improved to 5-0 heading into a Week 6 home game against the Commanders on MNF.