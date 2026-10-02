Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Evans (ribs) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Broncos, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Officially, Evans is listed as questionable for Week 4 after failing to practice Wednesday and Thursday, per Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News. Evans is nursing a strained rib, and with a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff incoming Sunday, there will be fewer options to pivot to for fantasy purposes if he ends up inactive. Currently, Deebo Samuel, Brandin Cooks, Jacob Cowing and Jordan Watkins are the healthy wide receivers on the 49ers' active roster.