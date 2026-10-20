Evans headed to the locker room in the second quarter of Monday night's game against the Commanders with an apparent Achilles injury, Harrison Rich of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With Evans already having entered Monday's game managing ribs and Achilles issues, his exit is notable considering he didn't look anywhere close to 100 percent with the ball in his hands Monday. Late in the second quarter, Evans made a tumbling 16-yard grab in the red zone and immediately grabbed at his ailing Achilles. He got up and gingerly walked straight to the locker room with the training staff. If Evans is unable to return, Jordan Watkins, Brandin Cooks, Jacob Cowing and Malik Turner will be the remaining healthy wideouts for San Francisco.