Evans sustained a hip injury during Sunday's contest against the Dolphins, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Evans made his 49ers debut Week 1 against the Rams in Melbourne, Australia, turning a 75 percent snap share into six catches (on seven targets) for 49 yards and one touchdown. He displayed an instant rapport with QB Brock Purdy, and Evans connected with him on all three passes directed his way for 54 yards Sunday before his exit in the fourth quarter. The 49ers lost Demarcus Robinson to an ankle injury Week 2 and kept Jordan Watkins (coach's decision) inactive, so the team's healthy and available wide receivers are Deebo Samuel, Jacob Cowing and KhaDarel Hodge.