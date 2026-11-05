Evans (Achilles) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Raiders, 49ers GM John Lynch said on KNBR radio Thursday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 49ers were initially optimistic that Evans would return after the team's Week 8 bye following an absence during the Week 7 loss to Atlanta, but the veteran wide receiver apparently needs more time to recover. While official confirmation on Evans' status is unlikely to come prior to game designations being released Friday, Lynch's comments coupled with Evans' inability to practice Wednesday suggest that the wideout's fantasy managers should have an alternative option in place for Week 9.