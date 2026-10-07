Evans (ribs) was listed as a limited participant for Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

With Evans managing the rib issue well enough to practice in a limited capacity after playing through it last Sunday, his status appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of the Niners' Week 5 date with the Seahawks. Evans has been dinged up seemingly all season already but has been productive through it all, catching 17 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns on 24 targets.