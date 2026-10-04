Evans (ribs) has said "he'll do his best to be out there" Sunday against the Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Evans exited in the second quarter of last Sunday's win versus the Cardinals after taking a big hit from Arizona safety Budda Baker and wasn't able to return. Evans then managed just one limited practice Friday before being listed as questionable for Week 4 action. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told Vic Tafur of The Athletic at the end of the week that Evans was lining up to be a game-time decision, and a pregame workout ultimately may determine his availability ahead of a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.