Evans (ribs/Achilles) didn't practice Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Evans officially logged a second consecutive DNP after he made an early exit from Monday's win against the Commanders due to an aggravation of a right Achilles' injury, which head coach Kyle Shanahan has called soreness, per Wagoner. While Evans now has just one more chance to mix into drills this week, he's proved in the past that he doesn't require practice reps to be available on game days. Whether or not he has a chance to play Sunday in Atlanta will become known once the 49ers post their final Week 7 injury report Friday.