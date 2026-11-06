Evans (Achilles) didn't participate in the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

With Evans now having been absent from the media-viewing portion of practice again Friday, his status for Sunday's game against the Raiders remains in serious doubt. After a round of likely DNPs, Evans' return may have to wait until Week 10, though the veteran wideout has been known to play despite logging DNPs. It could be another patchwork week at wide receiver for the Niners.