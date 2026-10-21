Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Evans (Achilles) isn't expected to practice Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Evans exited late in the first half of Monday's game against the Commanders and was quickly ruled out due to an Achilles injury that initially showed up during Week 6 prep. Shanahan told Wagoner afterward that Evans is dealing with right Achilles tendinitis, and while he doesn't believe it's a long-term concern, he also is hopeful the veteran wide receiver will be able to play Sunday in Atlanta. Evans already has proven he doesn't need much, if any, on-field work in a given week to be available on game day, but this particular occasion appears to be different.